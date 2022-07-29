Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Saudi Arabia's $500 billion Neom project to feature futuristic metropolis
- Veteran Formula One driver to retire at end of 2022 season
- 20-year-old journalism student Yasmina Zaytoun crowned winner of beauty pageant
- Jacket belonging to famed astronaut sells for $2.7 million at auction in New York
- Tory leadership TV debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss unexpectedly halted
- Robots discover 39 potential new species at the bottom of ocean
- Country chosen to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine
- Angola miners unearth rare pure pink diamond which could be largest found in 300 years
- Newly-opened bridge links country's north and south
- Fossil of earliest known animal predator named after Sir David Attenborough
Updated: July 29, 2022, 6:00 PM