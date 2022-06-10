Quiz of the week

Read more:
- World’s first Muslim superhero debuts on Disney+
- Extreme sporting event returns to UK following two-year hiatus
- Fossil of large dinosaur believed to have lived more than 98 million years ago discovered
- Prince Harry and Meghan share photo of daughter on her first birthday
- Most valuable player in world football named
- Seventy companies in UK begin pioneering workplace trial
- Saudi Arabia welcomes first Arabian oryx to be born in the kingdom in decades
- Landmark EU ruling on electronic devices announced
- Nasa's $10bn James Webb Space Telescope survives series of strikes
- Paramount Pictures sued over new Top Gun: Maverick movie
Updated: June 10, 2022, 6:00 PM