Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Burj Al Arab named the most ‘Instagrammable’ hotel in the world
- Kardashians involved in court case with US model and former reality star
- Erik ten Hag was announced as the new manager of Manchester United
- Abu Dhabi's rare '2' number plate sells for millions at charity auction
- City’s marathon returns to its traditional April slot
- New Omicron strain triggers surge of cases in UK
- US man with anxiety issues wins payout over unwanted office birthday party
- Netflix reports loss of paid subscribers for the first time in 10 years
- Nasa shares stunning colour image taken by Voyager 2 spacecraft in 1981
- Details of new Celine Dion-themed film announced
Updated: April 22, 2022, 6:00 PM