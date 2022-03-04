Quiz of the week

Test your knowledge of the stories which made headlines over the past seven days

By The National
Weekend
The National

The National

UAE, middle east and world breaking news, stories and analysis

LATEST STORIES
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Motor of the week: the Lotus Exige 410 Sport - come on feel the noiseStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Hotel of the week: supreme seclusion at Naladhu Private Island in the MaldivesStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article From ringtone to election anthem: why the BJP is banking on 'Manike Mage Hithe'
An image that illustrates this article Arabic word of the week: 'waqaa' is a fall both figurative and literal