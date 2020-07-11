Coronavirus: Emirates announces repatriation flights to five Indian cities

Health workers test an Indian citizen at Dubai International Airport before he boards a repatriation flight. AFP

Emirates Airline is to operate repatriation flights to five Indian cities over the next fortnight as part of a major drive to assist thousands of people left in limbo due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The special flights - to Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram from July 12 to July 26 - will ensure many Indians stuck in the Emirates for several months can return home.

Emirates said flights to Bengaluru and Mumbai are subject to state government approval.

Tickets can be booked on the Emirates website , through travel agents, Emirates' sales office and its contact centre.

Passengers must meet all the entry requirements of the destination to be allowed to board the flights.

In a statement announcing the special flights, Emirates said flights from India to Dubai would be available "for UAE nationals and residents with prior entry approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDFRA) for residents of Dubai and ICA approval for residents of other emirates of the UAE".

The statement did not make clear if return flights to the UAE would be made available from all five Indian destinations.

All passengers travelling from airports in India to Dubai are also required to carry a negative Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) certificate issued by a laboratory authorised by the government of India to be accepted on the flight. Certificates must be issued no more than 96 hours before departure.

Emirates reiterated that only Indian citizens stranded in the UAE would be able to board the newly-announced flights from Dubai.

How often will flights take off?

Bengaluru: two daily flights

two daily flights Delhi: two daily flights

two daily flights Kochi: two daily flights

two daily flights Mumbai: three daily flights

three daily flights Thiruvananthapuram: one daily flight

More information for returning UAE residents can be be found on a help page on the Emirates website.

Travel details were disclosed just days after the Emirati and Indian governments agreed to operate special flights from July 12 to July 26.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 INDIA PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID19 Stranded Indian passengers who arrived by an Air India flight from Singapore wait for transport. EPA (EPA)

The Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation said the charter flights by UAE carriers will take thousands of people from the Emirates home to India.

The fourth phase of the Salute India Mission began on July 3 to take Indian residents who wanted to leave the Emirates home.

More than 450,000 Indians registered with the consulate in Dubai and embassy in Abu Dhabi and about 90,000 had returned home as of last month.

