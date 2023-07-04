More than 2 million Dubai Metro journeys taken during Eid Al Adha

More than six million journeys were taken on public transport during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

Dubai Road and Transport Authority said 6.4 million journeys were carried out on public and shared transport between June 27 and 30, an increase of 14 per cent over the four corresponding days last year (July 8 to 11).

Dubai Metro was the most popular form of transport during the holiday with 2.4 million journeys, up 11 per cent from last year. The Red and Green lines operated an hour later during the holiday.

With hundreds of thousands flying in and out of Dubai International Airport, taking advantage of a possible nine-day break for Eid Al Adha, the transport authority had advised passengers to use Metro routes connecting directly to the airport.

The number of passengers who used taxis during Eid reached 1.9 million, an increase of 13 per cent.

The transport agency said 1.4 million riders using public buses, 260,000 journeys on marine transport and 104,000 riders using the tram. The number using shared mobility – e-hail, smart car rentals, bus-on-demand – hit 261,000.

In Abu Dhabi, residents were offered the opportunity to take a free ride in a self-driving taxi during the holiday.

The high-tech mode of transport offers trips around Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, two of the emirate's leading leisure destinations.