UAE workers enjoy Eid Al Adha celebrations

Eid Al Adha celebrations were held across the UAE to honour the crucial role played by blue-collar workers in the country's development.

Workers turned out in force to enjoy live music, art shows and street food, as well as take advantage of free medical screenings during the extended break.

Dubai's Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs organised three days of activities with the support of Dubai Police.

The committee, which aims to improve the welfare and working conditions of labourers in Dubai, set up a grand festival set across three areas in Al Quoz, Jebel Ali and Al Muhaisnah.

.@DubaiPoliceHQ organised the 'Worker-Centric Eid Celebrations' initiative to honor the vital role and hard work of workers, which embodies the authentic values deeply rooted in Emirati society. pic.twitter.com/wWV3i1QdIy — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 2, 2023

Committee chairman Maj Gen Obaid bin Suroor said the event aimed to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of blue-collar workers and provide them with an opportunity to celebrate the religious holiday.

“There are around one million workers in Dubai and this year we wanted to have something special for them,” Maj Gen bin Suroor said last month when announcing of the event.

The festivities recognised the “vital role and hard work of workers, which embodies the authentic values deeply rooted in Emirati society”, Dubai Media Office said on Sunday.

The Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah staged the Eid Al Adha Labour Festival at Labour Park in Al Sajaa Industrial Area.

The festival featured cultural programmes, free medical examinations, awareness programmes, art, music, and entertainment, and an Eid Bazaar, including street food and Eid gifts for workers, state news agency Wam reported.

“After the great response by workers on the first Eid festival last year, we decided to hold it this year for the second time, to further boost the social and cultural ties among workers and to bring them together in one place, namely the Labour Park in Sajaa, to exchange Eid Al Adha greetings,” said authority chairman Salem Al Qaseer.