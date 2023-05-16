RTA introduces two-hour deliveries for driving licence and vehicle registration cards

Same day delivery is offered in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

Motorists in Dubai will soon be able to receive their driving licence within two hours. Photo: RTA
The National author image
The National
May 16, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority announced a new service on Tuesday that will speed up the process of obtaining a driver's licence.

“Under the new service offering, Driving Licences and Vehicle Registration Cards can be delivered in two hours within Dubai, and on the same day to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah,” the authority tweeted.

“A new service has been added for forwarding consignments to overseas clients.”

For more details, drivers should contact the RTA through its website.

Last month, Dubai residents were told of the Golden Chance procedure for converting a driving licence without the need for additional lessons.

The offer is an attractive option for motorists from countries whose licences cannot automatically be switched for a UAE document.

Read more
Dubai launches first self-driving electric abra

To apply for the golden chance test, applicants must pay a fee of Dh2,200 ($599), which covers both the written driving test as well as getting behind the wheel.

Applicants who fail to pass the test must take lessons before reapplying.

Learning to drive in the UAE: in pictures

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 8, 2017: Rashid Ghulam Nadir drives a Range Rover, one of the vehicles available for the Emirates Driving Institute's platinum driving course at their Al Qusais location in Dubai on June 8, 2017. Christopher Pike / The National Job ID: 79337 Reporter: Ramona Ruiz Section: News Keywords: *** Local Caption *** CP0608-na-driving-course-04.JPG

Learning to drive from scratch involves passing a theory course then at least 10 lessons lasting two-hours. You must pass a practical road test at the end to get your licence. Christopher Pike / The National

Updated: May 16, 2023, 1:49 PM
editor's picks
More from the national