RTA introduces two-hour deliveries for driving licence and vehicle registration cards

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority announced a new service on Tuesday that will speed up the process of obtaining a driver's licence.
“Under the new service offering, Driving Licences and Vehicle Registration Cards can be delivered in two hours within Dubai, and on the same day to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah,” the authority tweeted.
“A new service has been added for forwarding consignments to overseas clients.”
For more details, drivers should contact the RTA through its website.
Last month, Dubai residents were told of the Golden Chance procedure for converting a driving licence without the need for additional lessons.
The offer is an attractive option for motorists from countries whose licences cannot automatically be switched for a UAE document.
To apply for the golden chance test, applicants must pay a fee of Dh2,200 ($599), which covers both the written driving test as well as getting behind the wheel.
Applicants who fail to pass the test must take lessons before reapplying.