Telecoms regulator says UAE's 5G does not disrupt air traffic

The UAE civil aviation regulator said 5G used in the Emirates does not impact air traffic.

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) said the current issue affecting flights is exclusively related to US airports.

“New spectrum frequencies have been allocated to 5G [in the US] that differ from the frequencies designated for use in our region, and there is no disruption or interference in the UAE between 5G networks and air navigation systems,” the TDRA said in a statement.

It said 5G stations have been installed and operating in the UAE “for many years, and no negative impact on the safety of air navigation systems has occurred".

The regulator added that its 5G plans take into account the safety of frequencies and potential impact on other sectors, which are in line with procedures approved by the International Telecommunication Union.

On Tuesday, AT&T and Verizon said they would temporarily delay turning on some wireless towers near key US airport runways to avert a looming aviation crisis, after discussions with President Joe Biden's administration.

Airlines said thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed if the systems are introduced near major airports.

Emirates said it will resume flights to all nine destinations that were temporarily suspended this week.