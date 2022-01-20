Emirates resumes flights to all US destinations as networks delay 5G rollout near airports

Emirates has announced it will be resuming flights to all nine destinations that were temporarily suspended this week.

The airline has amended the travel notice on its website, which previously advised passengers that flights would not be taking off amid concerns surrounding the rollout of 5G mobile network near airports.

The updated notice states that flights are no longer suspended.

"As a result of telecommunication operators delaying the roll-out of 5G networks around US airports, the US Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing have issued formal notifications that lift the previous restriction on aircraft operations, enabling Emirates to safely restore full scheduled operations to all its US destinations by Saturday," Emirates said in a statement.

"From 21 January, the airline will reinstate its Boeing 777 operations to Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Miami, Newark, Orlando and Seattle.

"Flights to Boston, Houston and San Francisco, on which the airline had temporarily deployed A380 aircraft on 20 and 21 January, will return to Boeing 777 operations on Saturday 22 January."

Passengers travelling to New York's JFK airport, Los Angeles and Washington, DC were not affected.

Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airline said passengers' safety was his top concern.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers by the temporary suspension of flights to some of our US destinations," he said in a statement.

"Safety will always be our top priority, and we will never gamble on this front."

The airline chief also said that flights could only resume due to a temporary fix, saying more needed to be done.

"We welcome the latest development which enables us to resume essential transport links to the US to serve travellers and cargo shippers," he said.

"However, we are also very aware that this is a temporary reprieve, and a long-term resolution would be required.

"Emirates will continue to work closely with the aircraft manufacturers and relevant regulators to ensure the safety and continuity of our services."

Emirates advise passengers to check their website for more information.

On Tuesday, AT&T and Verizon said they would temporarily delay turning on some wireless towers near key US airport runways to avert a looming aviation crisis, after discussions with President Joe Biden's administration.

Airlines said thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed if the systems are introduced near major airports. Airlines in India and Japan have already moved to cancel many US flights.

