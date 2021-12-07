Travellers to Pakistan require valid 48-hour PCR test

Passengers travelling from the UAE to Pakistan will need to take a pre-departure PCR test a maximum of 48 hours before flying there.

Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said the updated rule will come into effect from December 8, state news agency Wam said.

Certain categories of unvaccinated Pakistani nationals will be allowed to travel to their homeland.

However, before boarding they must provide airlines and immigration authorities with proof of an expired visa or Emirates ID.

They must also document their immigration or deportee status, if applicable, court case records, their health status – which may include pregnancy for women travellers – and their vaccine status with the Pakistan authorities.

Passengers travelling to Pakistan were previously required to have taken a PCR test within 72 hours of departure.

On Monday, the NCOC updated its banned travel list to 15 countries in response to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The list includes the Netherlands, Ireland, Poland and Ukraine, in addition to South Africa and Bostwana, which were placed on the list last month.