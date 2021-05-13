In-person Eid prayers for the first time during the pandemic

Eid prayers were held in mosques across the country for the first time in two years.

In scenes reminiscent of years gone by, worshippers lined up at mosques to mark the start of the second Eid Al Fitr holiday affected by the pandemic.

But instead of being tightly packed together, shoulder to shoulder, as they would have been before, worshippers left space between their prayer mats to respect precautions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Approved mosques were permitted to open 15 minutes before the beginning of prayers, which were limited to 15 minutes.

People aged 60 and over and under the age of 12 were not permitted to attend.

Earlier, UAE leaders shared greetings on social media, wishing citizens, residents and the rest of the Muslim world a happy and blessed Eid Al Fitr.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, wished happiness, health and peace to all.

"Eid Mubarak to the people of the UAE and the rest of the Muslim world. May the days ahead bring us blessings, peace and prosperity," he said in a tweet.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, prayed for "peace, prosperity and happiness".

"Eid Mubarak to the UAE President and Vice President, the Rulers of the Emirates, and the UAE people," he tweeted.

"We pray that this blessed time brings peace, prosperity and happiness to the people of our nation, the region and the world."

Last year's Eid Al Fitr fell during the early days of the pandemic, forcing mosques to close completely and people to worship at home.

Sending virtual Eid greetings to friends became the norm.

This year, although mosques are allowed to open, authorities are urging people to still celebrate at home with immediate family to stem the spread of the virus.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock's iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

