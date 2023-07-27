Architect in Dubai wins Dh25,000 every month for 25 years

An Indian architect is the first winner of a life-changing draw in the UAE meaning he will receive Dh25,000 each month for the next 25 years.

Mohd Adil Khan, a Sharjah resident who works with a construction company in Dubai, said winning the Emirates Draw FAST5 would help him bring his family over from India to live in a new home that he hopes to buy.

“I can do whatever I have dreamt of, it changes my life,” Mr Khan told The National.

“I live here alone and my family visits sometimes. It was my dream for my family to be with me but I could not do that without this win.”

Second salary

Organisers said Mr Khan would receive Dh25,000 ($6,806) in his bank account every month for the next 25 years.

The prize is different from other draws that pay one large amount to winners.

Mr Khan said receiving monthly instalments instead of a Dh7.5 million payout worked better for him.

“This is like a second salary,” he said.

“I can buy a nice apartment or villa of my own in the UAE.

“It also works like a pension so I can plan for my retirement and continue to live in the UAE.

“I appreciate this so much more because the money will come every month instead of a lump sum in one shot.”

Mohd Adil Khan was understandably all smiles as he collected the first of his winnings. Antonie Robertson / The National

Covid-19 took his brother’s life

The 33-year-old is from the Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh in northern India where his five-year-old son and wife live with his parents.

Mr Khan’s elder brother died in India during the Covid-19 pandemic and his family has never recovered from this loss.

Bringing the family together will help his elderly parents to cope.

"The loss of my brother left a deep hole in our lives,” Mr Khan said.

“He took care of our extended family back home and this became my responsibility. It has been a challenging time for all of us.”

Mr Khan regularly helps friends and family in need.

As a young student, he was able to qualify as an architect when wealthy relatives funded his higher education in India.

He worked in Saudi Arabia before taking a job in Dubai in 2018.

“I always try to help people so I give 10 to 20 per cent of my salary to friends or people who need it,” he said.

“I feel I have a responsibility to help people and God gives us an opportunity to take care of people.”

First time buying tickets for such a draw

This is the first time that Mr Khan has bought tickets for a prize draw.

“I saw an Emirates Draw online advertisement and thought maybe luck would favour me,” he said.

“I bought five tickets at the same time for Dh25 each, so I spent only Dh125.

“I have never purchased any ticket like this in Dubai or in India.”

The raffle will make another dream, to travel around the world, come true, with Mr Khan keen to visit Finland as a first stop.

“I hear Finland is the happiest country in the world so I want to see a country that is full of joy,” he said.

“I want to see their happiness.”

Guarantee for 25 years

Emirates Draw has said it is contractually bound to make the monthly payments in accordance with UAE laws.

"As a UAE-based organisation, we are committed to maintaining the integrity and reputation of the UAE by delivering on all promises made to our participants,” said Mohammad Behroozian Alawadhi, managing partner of Emirates Draw, in a statement.

The FAST5 draw takes place every Saturday at 9pm.

Apart from Mr Khan winning in the main draw, three others won prizes of Dh75,000, Dh50,000 and Dh25,000, respectively.

People can participate by purchasing a Dh25 ticket on the Emirates Draw website or app.