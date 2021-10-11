Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid mourns first Emirati doctor

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has shared a message of condolence after the first Emirati doctor died.

Dr Ahmed Kazim, who graduated from medical school in 1951, died after dedicating his life to medicine.

“Our condolences to the family of doctor Ahmed Kazim, the first Emirati doctor in the country,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote online.

“Five decades of his life dedicated to the service of people and their care.

“He deserves our gratitude and appreciation. We ask that God award him with heaven. Amen.”

Dr Ahmed Kazim received his medical degree from Bombay University 50 years ago.

In 1958, he travelled to Britain to continue his studies, becoming a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons in Scotland, and in England two years later.

He was the head of orthopaedic department at Dubai Hospital from 1982 until he retired in 2004.