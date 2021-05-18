Dubai to allow some nightclubs to open for vaccinated revellers - but no dancing yet

Arabian Travel Market DXB A raft of measures to support the hospitality sector were set out at Dubai's Arabian Travel Market, including a one-month trial to ease Covid-19 rules for bars, restaurants and live venues. Antonie Robertson / The National (Antonie Robertson / The National. Reporter: None for National.)

Some nightclubs in Dubai can now open to guests who are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Officials clarified the move a day after restrictions on the hospitality sector were eased for a one-month trial.

Patrons can sit or order a drink at a bar, with table service-only rules now dropped, a Dubai Media Office spokesperson confirmed to The National.

But there will be no dancing yet, with dance floors to remain closed pending the trial's outcome.

It also does not mean that all nightclubs can open. Establishments that hold a bar or pub trade licence can welcome guests again but not all nightclubs have that.

Unlike Monday's decision, which covered hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues across the city, Dubai Tourism will accept applications from each venue and approve events and parties accordingly.

Each venue will require different safety criteria according to its size and shape.

All staff and visitors must have had the Covid-19 vaccine and it appears likely that security staff will be required to check the government's Al Hosn tracing app, which was used to screen fans at the President's Cup in Al Ain on Sunday.

Mansour Memarian, the hotel manager at the Palazzo Versace Dubai said his staff were prepped to check vaccination certificates.

"As of now, we have implemented a system in which receptionists at our re-opened bars and venues ask for guests’ vaccination cards as they enter, walk in the outlet or are asked to show us their status on the government official vaccination app," said Mr Memarian who is a twice-starred Michelin chef.

"To avoid any discontentment and miscommunication, we are also informing guests of this requirement beforehand upon making the reservation."

Boost for DJs, bands and performers

Mansour Memarian, the hotel manager at the Palazzo Versace Dubai said his staff were prepped to check vaccination certificates. Courtesy, Palazzo Versace

Nightclubs and bars which are not primarily restaurants were closed after the surge in January saw daily cases reach about 4,000 per day. That number dropped to just 1,200 in recent days.

There are separate rules for restaurants that serve alcohol and those classed as "bars and pubs".

Nightclubs are also subject to different regulations and they have different licenses.

The move is expected to come as a boost to entertainers, bands and DJs, many of whom are self-employed, paid by the shift and struggled during the pandemic.

They will permitted to perform again, as long as they are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Mr Memarian, who has worked in the UAE since 2010, celebrated the relaxation of the rules for hoteliers, musicians and patrons.

"The hospitality industry will greatly benefit from the new measures, as well as the plethora of local talents who we have to thank for Dubai’s buzzing live entertainment scene that will be able to work again," he said.

"With live entertainment back, UAE residents and tourists will once again be able to enjoy the lively Dubai that we all know and love.

"At Palazzo Versace Dubai, live entertainment has always been an integral part of our offering across all F&B venues.

"Now that we can implement entertainment again, we are taking measures to ensure that all the artists we work with are vaccinated.

"As for the hotel, the majority of our team members are vaccinated, reaching 98% in May 2021."

.

On Monday, officials urged the public and the industry to act responsibly, stressing the trial would be reviewed in June.

The fine for not wearing a mask remains Dh3,000 ($817) per person.

Furthermore, for a one-month extendable trial period Dubai Tourism will grant permits for concerts, social and institutional events, including gala dinners and award ceremonies.

These can only go ahead on the proviso that all attendees and participants must have received the Covid-19 vaccine, and as long as the latest precautionary measures are respected.

Hotels can now operate at 100 per cent capacity, while restaurants and cafes can host groups of 10 on tables two metres apart.

Brunches can go ahead once again and six people can sit together in a shisha cafe.

Weddings can also now host as many as 100 guests, and private parties at home can include 30 individuals.

Large events can begin with numbers capped at 1,500 for an indoor venue and 2,500 for an outdoor sports or music event.

Ras Al Khaimah unveils huge adventure tourism drive

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Manali,Valley,,India Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RATKDA) said it would invest Dh500m to develop eco-tourism projects. (Shutterstock)

Squad Ali Kasheif, Salim Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al Attas, Abdullah Ramadan, Zayed Al Ameri (Al Jazira), Mohammed Al Shamsi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammed Barghash, Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Wahda), Khalid Essa, Mohammed Shaker, Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Suroor (Sharjah) Walid Abbas, Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli), Tariq Ahmed, Jasim Yaqoub (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Hassan Al Muharami (Baniyas)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

The specs: 2018 Infiniti QX80 Price: base / as tested: Dh335,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 400hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.1L / 100km

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

THE SPECS GMC Sierra Denali 1500 Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: 10-speed automatic Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Price: Dh232,500

No.6 Collaborations Project Ed Sheeran (Atlantic)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg

Liverpool v Roma

When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

