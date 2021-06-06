Coronavirus: UAE reports three deaths and 1,874 new cases

The UAE reported 1,874 new cases of Covid-19 and three more deaths on Sunday.

This brought the country’s total number of infections to 583,071 and fatalities to 1,699.

Health authorities said another 1,842 patients beat the virus, as recoveries climbed to 562,576.

There are 18,796 active cases in the country.

The Emirates carried out 231,928 coronavirus tests in the past 24 hours and has performed more than 51.7 million since the beginning of the outbreak.

Government data showed 13,294,010 vaccine doses have been administered across the country.

The UAE's vaccine drive has now reached more than 80 per cent of the eligible population, officials said last week.

Almost 93 per cent of the population aged over 60 – who are more vulnerable to the virus – have been inoculated.

The country also recently introduced the use of sotrovimab-vir – a new drug that can help to save the lives of patients seriously ill with coronavirus.

On Saturday, Abu Dhabi authorities said family members can now sit together at restaurants and cafes in the emirate, with no limit on the numbers of diners at a table.

However, capacity for restaurants and cafes remains at 60 per cent.

The new rule was approved by Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee.