Coronavirus: UAE reports 400 new cases of Covid-19

pic The Third Place Cafe along the Corniche during the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. Victor Besa / The National (pic)

The UAE recorded 400 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, pushing its total to 49,469.

Officials confirmed another 504 patients recovered from Covid-19 as the recovery tally moved to 38,664.

The number of recoveries now make up more than 78 per cent of the total number of infections.

The death toll in the Emirates now stands at 317 after one coronavirus patient died.

The fresh cases were identified after another 58,000 tests were conducted nationwide.

On Wednesday, places of worship across the country reopened and gyms in Abu Dhabi welcomed back customers as part of the gradual easing of safety restrictions.

Dr Amna Al Dhahak, a spokeswoman for the government, said it was imperative that people remained responsible so the good work to contain the virus was not undone.

“We must not waste away these achievements and must maintain them to have a complete recovery, God willing,” Dr Al Dhahak said at a briefing on Wednesday.

“If there is no compliance, the outcome will be negative. Significant steps and measures still need to be taken in the coming period. Let us protect ourselves and our families.”

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

MATCH STATS Wolves 0 Aston Villa 1 (El Ghazi 90+4' pen) Red cards: Joao Moutinho (Wolves); Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) Man of the match: Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

ASHES FIXTURES 1st Test: Brisbane, Nov 23-27

2nd Test: Adelaide, Dec 2-6

3rd Test: Perth, Dec 14-18

4th Test: Melbourne, Dec 26-30

5th Test: Sydney, Jan 4-8

UAE's final round of matches Sep 1, 2016 Beat Japan 2-1 (away)

Beat Japan 2-1 (away) Sep 6, 2016 Lost to Australia 1-0 (home)

Lost to Australia 1-0 (home) Oct 6, 2016 Beat Thailand 3-1 (home)

Beat Thailand 3-1 (home) Oct 11, 2016 Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away)

Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away) Nov 15, 2016 Beat Iraq 2-0 (home)

Beat Iraq 2-0 (home) Mar 23, 2017 Lost to Japan 2-0 (home)

Lost to Japan 2-0 (home) Mar 28, 2017 Lost to Australia 2-0 (away)

Lost to Australia 2-0 (away) June 13, 2017 Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away)

Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away) Aug 29, 2017 v Saudi Arabia (home)

v Saudi Arabia (home) Sep 5, 2017 v Iraq (away)

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Last-16 Europa League fixtures Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

