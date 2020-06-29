Coronavirus: Places of worship to reopen as UAE reports 449 new cases

Mosques in the UAE will open from Wednesday. Al Warqaa Mosque has started preparing for social distancing. Reem Mohammed/The National

Places of worship will reopen across the UAE as of July 1, authorities announced on Monday.

During the UAE's daily briefing, officials said safety measures will be in place to ensure worshippers are kept safe.

Mosques, temples and churches were closed on March 16 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On Monday, Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesman for the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, said most mosques would reopen for daily prayers but Friday prayers were not yet permitted.

He said capacity would be capped at 30 per cent and worshippers should perform ablution at home before attending the mosque for prayer.

Other safety measures include:

Maintaining physical distancing of three metres among worshippers

Banning gatherings and any greetings such as handshakes

Encouraging worshippers to frequently sanitise their hands

Worshippers must wear a face mask at all times

Worshippers must bring their Qurans for reading and their own prayer mats, which they cannot leave in the mosque

All worshippers must download Al Hosn application

Dr Al Dhaheri said elderly people or children under 12, and anyone with a chronic illness, should not attend prayers.

"Individuals in contact or living with someone who is receiving treatment for Covid-19 should not go to a mosque until the patient recovers, to protect others," he said.

"Any infections detected may result in the closure of places of worship again."

Some places will remain closed, including roadside mosques, those in industrial areas and prayer rooms in malls.

Quote As we reopen the churches, we need to remain aware of the importance of keeping each other safe, and to continue praying for those on the front-line

Further details, including a comprehensive list of those places of worship set to reopen, are expected be released by religious authorities in the coming days.

Rev Canon Andy Thompson, senior chaplain at St Andrew’s Church in Abu Dhabi, said he was grateful for the decision.

"One thing for sure, I have really missed my congregation and I am looking forward to seeing them again," he said.

"It has been an interesting season for religious communities and we have seen creative online ministries emerge.

"Yet, as we reopen the churches, we need to remain aware of the importance of keeping each other safe, and to continue praying for those on the front line."

Mohammed Al Hasan, 27, an imam at the Port Saeed Mosque in Deira, Dubai, said he had prepared for the reopening for weeks.

Mr Al Hasan had a Covid-19 test this month, which is obligatory for all imams, muezzins and caretakers before reopening.

He and his father, who is also an imam, prepared their mosque together, placing stickers on the plush carpet at three-metre intervals.

Then they took photos for Awqaf approval, before officials came for a final inspection to check everything was in order.

“Alhamdulillah, now they’ve announced it and it’s like a joy," Mr Al Hasan said. "Imagine praying Eid at home, how different it was.

"In terms of reward nothing will be reduced, that’s for sure, but the feeling was different.

"There’s that feeling that you get in the masjid. You meet people, you exchange greetings, preach and that all changed.”

Neighbours and members of his congregation stayed in touch throughout the lockdown.

Now, Mr Al Hasan looks forward to seeing them face to face.

“You can say the calm of the heart has returned,” he said. "Calm, tranquillity, peace of mind.

"It’s like someone has lost the treasure and found it again.”

On Monday, the UAE reported 449 new cases of Covid-19, raising the tally to 48,246.

The infections were discovered as 43,551 tests were conducted across the country. The UAE has now carried out about 3.5 million tests since January.

Authorities said 665 had recovered from the virus, taking the total number of people given the all-clear to 37,076. One patient died, raising the death toll to 314.

Dr Amna Al Dahak, a spokeswoman for the UAE government, said there were 10,856 active cases around the country.

"Today, the percentage of recoveries has reached 77 per cent of the total number of infections," Dr Al Dahak said.

"The recovery average is increasing based on the efforts of the front-line workers."

She said that as of June 1, the daily average of recoveries exceeded 660.

Dr Al Dahak said that, although the UAE continued to take steps to resume economic activity and "normality across sectors, this requires a high level of awareness among individuals".

On Monday, it was also announced that restrictions on boating have been lifted.

Excursion boats and personal and commercial yachts can be used with a passenger capacity limit of 50 per cent.

The use of jetskis is also allowed but limited to one person at a time.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

UAE and Russia in numbers UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018 More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium (Malacca, Malayisa)

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia scheduled for October 10

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

Jumanji: The Next Level Director: Jake Kasdan Stars: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Nick Jonas Two out of five stars

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

Results 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group 1 (PA) US$75,000 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner: Ziyadd, Richard Mullen (jockey), Jean de Roualle (trainer). 7.05pm: Al Rashidiya Group 2 (TB) $250,000 (Turf) 1,800m Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm: Meydan Cup Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,810m Winner: Secret Advisor, Tadhg O’Shea, Charlie Appleby. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Plata O Plomo, Carlos Lopez, Susanne Berneklint. 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 9.25pm: Al Shindagha Sprint Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar.

