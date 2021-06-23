Coronavirus: campaign to support workers' mental health will continue until end of the year

The You Matter project engages religious leaders, doctors, nurses and security guards who work closely with labourers

The You Matter campaign to keep labourers in Abu Dhabi mentally well will continue until the end of December. Department of Community Development
A campaign launched to support the mental health of workers during the pandemic will continue until the end of the year.

You Matter raises awareness of the issue and trains those who work with labourers to spot signs of suicidal behaviour.

Founded by Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development, the programme looks to tackle psychological problems related to the pandemic.

More than 500,000 workers in Abu Dhabi labour camps have already benefited from You Matter’s awareness messages, the department said in a statement.

It believes it has also reached more than five million workers online.

“We have programmes that will train groups from the entire health sector and the educational sector, so they have the ability to communicate with workers and improve their psychological [wellbeing],” it said.

Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, undersecretary of the Department of Community Development, said the You Matter initiative would offer key support to workers impacted by the pandemic.

Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,988 new cases and 1,922 recoveries

During this phase, You Matter will work with religious leaders, doctors, nurses and security guards who interact with with labourers “and all those related to them”.

“Raising awareness aims to mitigate the psychological effects that workers suffer as a result of the coronavirus and [subsequent] challenges,” the statement said.

Dr Bushra Al Mulla, a director at the department, said the You Matter training programme had been prepared with Camali Clinic, a mental health service in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and is available in Arabic, English, Hindi, Urdu and Malayalam.

The programme provides information about psychology, mental health risk factors and communication skills.

Published: June 23, 2021 03:36 PM

