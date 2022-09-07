UAE reports 427 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 427 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday after an additional 213,994 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

This brings the country's overall tally of infections to 1,018,381.

One person died as a result of the virus, taking the death toll to 2,342.

Another 388 people beat the virus and total recoveries rose to 997,890.

More than 185 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country since the start of the pandemic and close to 25 million vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Case tallies have declined steadily in the past few weeks and have remained below 500 since August 31.

In India, authorities approved the country's first intranasal vaccine against Covid-19 infection.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced that the intranasal vaccine designed by Bharat Biotech had received government approval for primary immunisation against the disease in adults aged over 18, for restricted use in emergency situations.

“This step will further strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic. India has harnessed its science, R&D and human resources in the fight against Covid-19 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Mr Mandaviya said on Twitter.

He also expressed hope that the science-driven approach would help defeat the pandemic that has claimed over 528,000 lives and infected more than 44 million people in the country since it broke out in 2020.