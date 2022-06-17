UAE records 1,433 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE announced 1,433 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, raising its overall tally to 924,434.

Another 1,486 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, as the recovery total climbed to 905,176.

No coronavirus-related deaths were reported, with the toll remaining at 2,306.

The latest cases were identified as a result of a further 382,308 PCR tests.

More than 166.5 million tests have been conducted to date in line with a mass screening strategy aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

Infection rates have been on the rise in recent weeks, having dropped below 200 in early May.

Friday's figures were down slightly on the 1,435 infections announced the previous day.

Active cases dropped below 17,000 after daily recoveries exceeded new cases.

Authorities have urged the public to remain committed to safety measures to support the country's recovery from the pandemic.

At a televised coronavirus briefing this week, the government said it would strictly enforce the requirement to wear masks in all indoor places as it tightened rules on Al Hosn green pass system.

Dr Taher Al Ameri, spokesman for the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority, said residents must be vigilant against Covid-19 following the increase in case numbers.