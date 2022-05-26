Coronavirus: UAE reports 395 new cases

The UAE reported 395 new cases of Covid-19 and 334 recoveries on Thursday.

This pushed the total number of infections to 906,236 and the recovery tally climbed to 889,943.

No deaths have been reported since March 7, with the toll remaining at 2,302.

There are 13,991 active cases in the country.

The latest cases were identified from 252,836 tests. More than 161 million PCR tests have been carried out since the pandemic began in January 2020.

More than 24.8 million vaccines have been administered since December 2020. According to official data, 100 per cent of the population has received one dose of the vaccine, while 98.01 per cent is fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday, during the country's regular Covid-19 media briefing, the public was asked to remain responsible to support the country's recovery from the pandemic.

People were reminded to continue to wear face masks when mandated and to isolate in case of infection.

Dr Taher Al Amiri, the spokesman for the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority, said the UAE remained on "the right track" in its efforts to overcome the coronavirus.

But he stressed the need to continue to abide by safety measures that remain in place to limit the spread of the virus.

Globally, 527 million cases have been reported with 6.28 million deaths.