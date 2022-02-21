UAE records 651 new Covid-19 cases after 410,158 tests

The UAE reported 651 new Covid-19 cases on Monday after a further 410,158 tests were carried out.

The new cases bring the total number of infections recorded in the country since the pandemic began early in 2020 to 875,258.

Two people died during the 24-hour reporting period, raising the death toll to 2,296.

Another 2,640 people beat the virus, as the recovery total climbed to 821,021.

More than 134 million tests have been conducted across the Emirates under a comprehensive screening strategy.

Daily infections dropped below 1,000 on Tuesday for the first time this year, having peaked at 3,116 on January 15 — the highest since February 2021.

The UAE has also been lifting rules as the country cautiously emerges from the pandemic.

Capacity limits at cinemas, shopping centres and other entertainment spots and venues across the UAE, for example, are allowed to return to full capacity for the first time in 18 months.

However, people must still wear a mask in all indoor and outdoor public places nationwide.