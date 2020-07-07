Watch: First tourists land in Dubai to a warm welcome by airport staff

Tourists from around the world stepped foot in the UAE for the first time in nearly four months on Tuesday.

The first batch of commercial flights carrying overseas holidaymakers landed on the tarmac at Dubai International Airport shortly after midnight.

Passengers arrived from a number of destinations including London, Cairo and Amsterdam.

They were among the first tourists to enter the country since airports were closed in March to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Wearing face masks and gloves, visitors were discreetly screened by thermal scanners on arrival and were greeted with a smile by the Dubai airport staff.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai posted videos of the occasion on its social media channels.

The various clips also showed officers at the immigration desks placing special stickers on visitors' passports wishing them a warm welcome to their “second home”.

Speaking to The National from JFK Airport in New York early on Tuesday morning, Dubai-bound passenger Jeremiah Tshimanga said he was looking forward to his first visit to the UAE.

“I’m so excited to finally be able to experience and explore Dubai,” he said.

“I’ve been waiting patiently during this quarantine phase for the borders to finally open.

“I booked my ticket around June 10 because I was following news from the UAE government about the country possibly opening up in July.”

After taking a flight from Los Angeles to New York on Monday, Mr Tshimanga boarded Emirates flight EK202 to Dubai at about 6am UAE time on Tuesday, and is due to land at Terminal 3 in Dubai at 7.45pm.

He said the long journey was “well worth it” after months of waiting to visit friends in the Emirates.

“I think Dubai is one of the most fascinating growing cities in the world,” he said.

“I see myself doing business and owning several properties in Dubai in the near future so I hope to network and meet a lot of great people on my visit.”

Mr Tshimanga said he booked a 10-day stay at a five-star hotel on The Palm Jumeirah.

On Tuesday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, toured Dubai International Airport to ensure it was ready to receive tourists.

"I ... followed up on the various precautionary measures that are applied to ensure the health and safety of travellers and to ensure the safety of our community," he said on Twitter.

خلال جولة ميدانية، تفقدت اليوم الاستعدادات في مطار دبي الدولي لاستقبال السياح، وتابعت مختلف الإجراءات والتدابير الاحترازية التي يتم تطبيقها لضمان صحة وسلامة مختلف المسافرين وتأمين سلامة مجتمعنا. pic.twitter.com/vguKPDap4O — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 7, 2020

"For years, Dubai International Airport has been at the top of the list of major airports for international travel and we will maintain this position with the efforts of teams that only know first place. We are optimistic about our ability to establish Dubai's exceptional position in the travel and tourism sector," he said.

Earlier, Helal Al Marri, director general of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said he expected travel would “normalise” over the next few months as more countries ease travel restrictions.

“Today, countries are opening up, albeit slowly, but I do expect more countries to open up during the course of the summer,” he said in an interview with CNN.

“As we come into the fall and the winter travel will normalise, albeit within this covid situation.

“Once we look through that, to post-covid, we expect [travel] to come back to normal.

“People still really want to go on holiday and we can see that from research online and from the demand.”

Asked about whether the UAE’s strict precautionary measures had the potential to put tourists off visiting, he said the UAE government was keen to protect both visitors and residents in the country.

“People can take a Covid-19 test before they come. For those who don’t, they need to take it in the city,” he said.

"That is our way of safeguarding everyone in the city this and to ensure we don't need to apply quarantine for those who test positive."

When tourist flights resumed on Tuesday, 84-year-old Alice Afful was due to board one of the first flights to Dubai from London Heathrow.

“Her ticket was booked in February to come visit in April but due to Covid-19 her ticket was put on hold to instead arrive on July 7,” her daughter Fiona Maffeo, who lives in Dubai, said.

“She was not able to get a test prior to flying so will get tested at the airport when she lands.”

Due to arrive at 11.35pm on Tuesday night, Ms Afful planned to spend one month in the country with her family, the first few days of which would be in self-isolation until her test results come back.

Travelling alone, Ms Maffeo said her mother was excited to be one of the first tourists to arrive in Dubai following the ease of travel restrictions.

“In the UK, due to her age, she has been in total isolation over the past few months so was very lonely away from her family,” she said.

“She has two granddaughters that she worships so coming to Dubai means everything to her and she is super excited.”

Noting July 7 as a proud day for the UAE, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, president of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, marked the occasion on Twitter.

“Starting today, Dubai is all set to welcome visitors from around the world with the highest standards of health and safety in line with international protocols,” he tweeted.

He thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and tourism sector stakeholders for their efforts to kick-start visitor flights into the country.

He also said the city was recently recognised as a "safe destination" by the World Travel and Tourism Council, which awarded Dubai a Safe Travels stamp.

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

Match info Manchester United 4

(Pogba 5', 33', Rashford 45', Lukaku 72') Bournemouth 1

(Ake 45+2') Red card: Eric Bailly (Manchester United)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Mumbai Indians 213/6 (20 ov) Royal Challengers Bangalore 167/8 (20 ov)

UAE tour of the Netherlands UAE squad: Rohan Mustafa (captain), Shaiman Anwar, Ghulam Shabber, Mohammed Qasim, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Chirag Suri, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Mohammed Naveed, Amjad Javed, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed Fixtures: Monday, first 50-over match; Wednesday, second 50-over match; Thursday, third 50-over match

