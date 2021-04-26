Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed: India has UAE's support as the country battles second wave

COVID-19 pandemic in New Delhi A woman takes care of her husband who has Covid-19 as they wait outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, in New Delhi, India. Reuters (DANISH SIDDIQUI)

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, said India had the UAE's support as the country battled a brutal second wave of Covid-19.

He also "expressed the UAE's keenness to dedicate all resources" to help during a phone call with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs.

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE stood in solidarity with India and supported all its measures to contain the virus.

Appreciated the call yesterday from HH Sheikh @ABZayed, FM of UAE expressing his solidarity with India. As always, deeply value good wishes and international cooperation. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 26, 2021

Sheikh Abdullah shared his condolences for those who died in the pandemic and expressed his wishes for the health and wellness of the nation, state news agency Wam reported.

He said co-operation was fundamental to overcoming the fallout from the pandemic, which affected the whole world.

Mr Jaishankar said he "appreciated the call" from Sheikh Abdullah.

India set a global daily record for new infections for a fifth straight day on Monday.

The 352,991 new cases over the past day brought India’s total to more than 17 million.

Another 2,812 deaths were confirmed, pushing India’s Covid-19 fatalities to 195,123.

Both tallies are believed to be an undercount because of limited testing.

UAE landmarks light up in support of India - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 BURJ KHALIFA-DXB The Indian flag is projected onto Burj Khalifa in a show of support during the pandemic. Pawan Singh / The National

