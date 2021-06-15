New mutant strains place unvaccinated UAE residents 'at high risk'

New mutant strains pose a high risk to society, particularly unvaccinated people, a government official said.

Dr Farida Al Hosani, spokeswoman for the state health sector, said those who had not yet been inoculated were at high risk of contracting the coronavirus.

She urged all residents to book vaccination appointments.

"We stress that mutations pose a high risk to society, especially for those who are not vaccinated, so we call upon members of the community who are not vaccinated to take the available vaccinations," Ncema said on Twitter after the briefing.

"Studies show that those who are vaccinated with all the prescribed doses of the #Covid19 vaccine and the booster dose are less exposed to infection and complications of the disease, admission to hospitals, reduced hospital stay and no need for respirators," read another tweet.

A national committee has been tasked with studying the mutations, monitoring them daily and examining the efficacy of the vaccines on them, Dr Al Hosani said.

The government has urged all residents, especially the elderly and chronically ill, to receive a third vaccine shot as a booster.

The booster can be the same as the original shots or, subject to a medical examination, a different vaccine, authorities said.

Al Hosn Green Pass awareness signs are put up at the Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

More than 87 per cent of UAE residents have been vaccinated – a number which rises to 97.5 per cent if looking only at people aged over 60.

Vaccination figures are currently at 141.19 doses per 100 eligible people.

Earlier in the week, Dubai officials said uptake had been high, but authorities were worried about a 17 per cent segment of the population that had yet to receive a first shot.

It was noted during the briefing that case figures had risen after Eid Al Fitr and residents were urged to maintain social distancing even when vaccinated so that the nation could move on to the next step of the recovery plan.

"Therefore, we call upon the honourable public with the approach of the holiday season and Eid Al Adha to adhere to preventive measures," Ncema said on Twitter.

Dr Al Hosani said UAE task forces have collaborated with federal and local government entities, implementing 33 projects since the outbreak of the pandemic and taking part in more than 400 medical and scientific studies in order to support global efforts to combat the virus.

On Tuesday, Abu Dhabi's new Covid-19 green pass system went live at public venues across the capital.

It is the next step in the emirate's pandemic recovery plan and was announced last week.

The safety measures require people to show their testing and vaccination status on Al Hosn – the UAE's test and tracing app – to gain entry to places such as parks, beaches, malls, hotels, and large supermarkets.

Gyms, swimming pools, entertainment centres, restaurants and cafes will also require proof for entry.