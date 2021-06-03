Luxembourg minister’s visit to UAE focusses on ‘human’ approach to artificial intelligence

Franz Fayot meets Omar Al Olama, the UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, his visit to the Emirates. Courtesy: Luxembourg Ministry of Economy

A visiting minister from Luxembourg said his country’s approach to artificial intelligence (AI) mirrored that of the UAE's, highlighting the importance of using technology to benefit people.

Franz Fayot, Luxembourg’s Minister of Economy, Development Co-operation and Humanitarian Affairs, met with several UAE ministers and government officials this week.

He said it was a bold move for the Emirates to appoint the world's first minister for artificial intelligence and was pleased to meet Omar Sultan Al Olama during his three-day visit.

"Both the UAE and Luxembourg have embraced AI as a symbol of the knowledge-based economy," he told The National.

“Similar to the UAE, Luxembourg is not doing AI for the sake of AI. Our goal is to have a human-centric AI approach where the technology benefits first and foremost our citizens. An important aspect in this regard is the quality and efficiency of public services with the goal to simplify citizen-government interactions.”

Logistics, smart mobility, health technology and space have been identified by the UAE as strategic sectors where AI can exert a positive role, and this is similar to Luxembourg's goal.

Mr Fayot welcomed opportunities for collaboration.

Both countries have longstanding relations. The Luxembourg embassy in Abu Dhabi, set up a decade ago, is the only one in the Middle East. The UAE is also the biggest trading partner of Luxembourg in the region.

Luxembourg's presence at Expo 2020 Dubai

Franz Fayot, Luxembourg’s Minister of Economy, met Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Co-operation and director general of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau. Courtesy: Luxembourg Ministry of Economy

The minister also met with Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation and Abdullah Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and visited the Luxumbourg pavilion.

The structure, with a giant slide and an outer shell that resembles a giant loop with no boundaries, has generated great interest months before the World Fair opens in October.

One of the world’s smallest countries, Luxembourg has been present at World Fairs since the first event in London in 1851.

“We have seen these participations as a tremendous opportunity to make Luxembourg and its economic activities better known on the world stage,” he said.

The country hoped to make a meaningful contribution to the Expo theme: Connecting minds, creating the future.

“Our history has been strongly defined and influenced by the need not only to adapt to the future, but to shape it for our country,” he said.

“The exposition shown in our pavilion reflects this mindset very well.”

The space sector and entrepreneurship were also discussed.

Both countries have exchanged information in space policy, law and regulation.

A space finance seminar was held in Abu Dhabi earlier this year by the space agencies of both countries that brought together companies, experts and public authorities on investment opportunities and trends in the space industry in the European market.

