Coronavirus: dozens of Dubai eateries fined for allowing after-hours dining

Dozens of restaurants and cafes in Dubai were hit with fines over the weekend after breaching Covid-19 regulations by allowing after-hours dining.

Dubai Economy issued financial penalties to 57 eateries for operating outside of their permitted working hours.

Teams of inspectors carried out a series of visits to businesses across the emirate during the weekend to ensure they were complying with key safety measures.

Seventy-four fines were issued during the enforcement action, while a gym was closed down for failing to maintain adequate distance between gym equipment and for a lack of commitment from personal trainers to wearing face masks.

خالف قطاع الرقابة التجارية وحماية المستهلك في اقتصادية دبي 74 منشأة و نبة 3 منشآت و أغلق منشأة بسبب عدم الالتزام بالإجراءات الاحترازية الموضوعة للحد من كوفيد-19.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/VMUuI2eFsz — اقتصادية دبي (@Dubai_DED) June 6, 2021

Various outlets, including eateries, a tailors, a fitness centre and a supermarket were punished for failing to adhere to mask-wearing regulations.

Dubai Economy stated it maintained a zero-tolerance approach to establishments which flout Covid-19 safety measures.

It called on the public to report rule-breaking businesses on the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, by calling 60054 5555, or via the consumerrights.ae website.