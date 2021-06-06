Coronavirus: dozens of Dubai eateries fined for allowing after-hours dining

Inspectors carried out a series of sweeps over the weekend to catch out businesses breaching Covid-19 rules

Dozens of restaurants and cafes in Dubai were hit with fines over the weekend after breaching Covid-19 regulations by allowing after-hours dining.

Dubai Economy issued financial penalties to 57 eateries for operating outside of their permitted working hours.

Teams of inspectors carried out a series of visits to businesses across the emirate during the weekend to ensure they were complying with key safety measures.

Seventy-four fines were issued during the enforcement action, while a gym was closed down for failing to maintain adequate distance between gym equipment and for a lack of commitment from personal trainers to wearing face masks.

Various outlets, including eateries, a tailors, a fitness centre and a supermarket were punished for failing to adhere to mask-wearing regulations.

Dubai Economy stated it maintained a zero-tolerance approach to establishments which flout Covid-19 safety measures.

It called on the public to report rule-breaking businesses on the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, by calling 60054 5555, or via the consumerrights.ae website.

Latest updates

Negative Covid-19 test required to undergo visa health check in Abu Dhabi from Monday

Published: June 6, 2021 09:54 PM

