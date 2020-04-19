Abu Dhabi sets out employment rights for government employees

Abu Dhabi has announced a new human resources law to outline the rights of government workers. Reem Mohammed/The National

Authorities have laid out the rights of government employees in Abu Dhabi, covering areas such as parental leave, flexible working and salary.

The new "executive regulation of human resources law", announced on Sunday, aims to standardise employment practices across departments and would “support career stability”, the capital's Human Resources Authority said.

It has also been developed with the intention of "providing a safe, healthy, and motivating work environment".

The guidelines stated that UAE citizens will have the option of working part-time, while retaining 50 per cent of salary and other benefits, to encourage them to pursue private business opportunities.

The measure came against the backdrop of the UAE government's efforts to persuade more Emiratis to take on work in the private sector to boost the economy.

Policies around the recruitment of military veterans, people with disabilities and graduates have also been expanded.

New mothers who work for Abu Dhabi government entities will continue to be entitled to three months of maternity leave, in addition to two hours of daily leave for 12 months from the date of their child's birth. Fathers receive three days of paternity leave.

The rules were released in an effort to provide more "comprehensive and flexible" regulations that "support career stability in line with international best practices", the Human Resources Authority said.

The policy warned that employees have no right to promotions, and that these should only be granted “in line with excellent performance, and for those with the requisite skills and competencies”.

Reductions in working hours for medical reasons can be granted by a medical committee, while those working overtime will be compensated with days off in lieu, rather than additional pay, the policy said.

“The government entity shall observe pay grades and structures, and not exceed them,” the rules added.

