President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Hajj success

President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday sent a message of congratulations to Saudi Arabia's King Salman on the success of Hajj.

The UAE leader praised the Saudi monarch, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and his government for ensuring pilgrims were able to perform their rituals in “tranquility and safety”, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages of congratulations to King Salman.

More than 1.8 million worshippers have taken part in the spiritual journey to Makkah this year – the largest number since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read More UAE flies 100 Covid-19 frontline heroes to Makkah to perform Hajj

All Muslims able to do so are required to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah at least once in their lifetime. Hajj and the other four pillars of Islam form a foundation of life for Muslims.

The annual pilgrimage to the holiest city in Islam takes place during Dhu Al Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar.

The ritual literally translates as “to attend a journey”, and denotes both the outward act of physically travelling and the inward act of a person's contemplation of their faith.

Hajj 2023 - in pictures