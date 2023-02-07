President Sheikh Mohamed meets Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid at Qasr Al Bahr

President Sheikh Mohamed met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai at Qasr Al Bahr Palace on Tuesday.

The Rulers discussed the efforts to drive the country's development to achieve national aspirations and reviewed several topics of concern, news agency Wam said.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed, Ruler's Representative in the Al Ain Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Lt Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, and Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination and several sheikhs, senior officials and Emiratis.