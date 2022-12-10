UAE delegation in Turkmenistan to discuss improving relations

A UAE delegation has visited Turkmenistan to discuss ways to improve relations between the nations.

The delegation was led by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and included Khaled Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, and Mohamed Al Suwaidi, director general of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, as well as officials from the government and private sectors.

The visit has built on a visit to the UAE in November by Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan, when several agreements were signed.

The delegation discussed ways to enhance co-operation in the fields of oil, gas, clean energy, infrastructure and the banking sector, and opportunities for sustainable joint investments.

The delegation also reviewed the UAE's preparations to host Cop28 in 2023 and ways to intensify action to ensure energy security and support progress in climate action, as well as sustainable economic and social development, state news agency Wam reported.

The agenda of the visit included several meetings with senior Turkmen officials.

During the visit, Dr Al Jaber met Mr Berdimuhamedov and conveyed to him the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed and his wishes for further progress and prosperity in his country.

Dr Al Jaber also conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

Mr Berdimuhamedov relayed his greetings and best wishes to the leadership and people of the UAE, affirming his keenness to develop bilateral relations in all sectors.

Ahmed Al Hameli, the UAE's ambassador to Turkmenistan, accompanied the UAE delegation.

Following the visit in November, Abu Dhabi’s clean energy company Masdar signed a joint development agreement with Turkmenenergo State Power Corporation to develop a 100-megawatt solar photovoltaic plant in the Central Asian country.