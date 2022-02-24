UAE and US sign agreement to boost co-operation on tackling crime

The UAE and US have signed an agreement to co-operate on several legal issues, including the transfer of arrested persons.

Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, said the agreement strengthens legal cases that combat money laundering, terrorist financing, human trafficking, drug smuggling and organised crime.

He said there needed to be constructive discussions in the near future to benefit from mutual experiences in the various judicial fields.

The agreement will lead to the UAE and US extending mutual legal assistance on criminal matters such as cases of assistance refusal, form and content of requests and their implementation, restrictions on the use and confidentiality of information and evidence, testimony, transfer of arrested persons, documents services, search and seizure, assistance in confiscation as well as compliance with other agreements.

Mr Al Nuaimi and Sean Murphy, Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi, signed the agreement, which is considered the first for a Gulf country, according to state news agency Wam.

Mr Murphy said the agreement "would continue to be supported and strengthened to serve the interests of the two friendly countries".

The task force established to clamp down on money laundering and terrorist financing said hundreds of cases were actively being pursued by UAE prosecutors.

The Executive Office for Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Finance released details of recent prosecutions and deportations of suspects.

Set up in 2020, the office works with prosecutors and a range of government departments in the UAE and abroad to tackle financial crime.

In 2021, the authorities confiscated more than Dh2 billion ($544.5m), including Dh1.1bn in money laundering offences, a statement from the office said.

Dubai Police arrest Italy's most wanted - in pictures