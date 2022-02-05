Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Vatican official at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, received Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, a close aide of Pope Francis, in Dubai.

During a meeting at the headquarters of Expo 2020 Dubai, the duo discussed strategic partnerships and issues of mutual concern.

Sent to the UAE as part of a high-level delegation by Pope Francis, Archbishop Parra, substitute of the secretariat of state at the Vatican, also opened the new Apostolic Nunciature in Abu Dhabi, a diplomatic mission of the Holy See.

In a post on the Vatican’s Twitter account, it said the move confirmed the “diplomatic outpost as a concrete sign of the Pope’s concern for people in the United Arab Emirates”.

Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, Substitute of the Secretariat of State at the Vatican, inaugurated the new Apostolic Nunciature in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth. WAM

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, attended the inauguration ceremony.

The opening of the mission coincided with the third anniversary of the signing of the Human Fraternity Document. Sometimes called the Abu Dhabi agreement, it marks a way forward for different religions to live peacefully together.

In a separate meeting with Sheikh Abdullah, Archbishop Parra discussed ways of combating global extremism and enhancing the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence.

Over the years, the UAE and the Vatican have worked together to aid world peace and spread the principles and values ​​of human solidarity, brotherhood and harmony.

During the meeting, Archbishop Parra also praised the success of Expo 2020 Dubai, which unites 192 countries to discuss important global issues.