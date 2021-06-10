Fire breaks out at popular UAE market

Firefighters prevented a major fire from breaking out at Masafi’s popular "Friday Market" on Thursday.

The incident happed at about 2am in one of the shops that sells plants, pottery and children's toys.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and swiftly brought the blaze under control.

The speed of the response prevented the fire from spreading to other shops selling fabrics, rugs and furniture.

No casualties were reported.

The market sits west of the town on the E88 motorway. Although informally called the "Friday Market" it operates throughout the week. It has become known as a popular place to buy carpets, souvenirs, fruits and vegetables.

Three shops were destroyed after another fire broke out last year.

In 2015, the market was badly damaged in a massive blaze that tore through 13 carpet and furniture shops and 16 fruit and vegetable stalls.