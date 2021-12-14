Expo 2020 Dubai chief: Let’s make these days count

Dubai’s Expo chief said a rigorous Covid-19 plan, vigilance and scientific approach had injected confidence to stage a safe world’s fair.

Reem Al Hashimy, Expo 2020 Dubai’s director general and Minister of State for International Co-operation, told the governing body of the Bureau International des Expositions about the engagement of millions of visitors who explored the Expo over the past two months as the world continued to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Expo and all its visitors are reaping the benefit of a responsible science-based approach, combining sharp vigilance with quiet confidence,” said Ms Al Hashimy addressing an online general assembly session of the Expo’s organisers on Tuesday.

Quote Let’s make these days count for ourselves, for our families, for our communities and countries and our bright future Reem Al Hashimy

Ms Al Hashimy said “conservative optimism” was reflected in the enjoyment and engagement of tourists, residents business people, school and university groups, sports clubs and front line workers.

The site had so far welcomed more than 6 million visits, received more than 5,400 government leaders, presidents, prime ministers and heads of state. Officials hope to hit 25 million visits by the last day of March 2022.

The UAE has administered more than 22 million vaccine doses.

The entire population has received one vaccine dose with more than 90 per cent receiving two doses and adults urged to sign up for a booster shot.

Ms Al Hashimy spoke to BIE delegates of delivering a global event that reflected positivity and indicated confidence for the future.

“While our collective journey has been longer and more challenging than we might have ever imagined today we are convening safely and in huge numbers,” she said.

“Expo’s rigorous Covid policies are keeping people healthy and preserving an exceptional visitor experience.”

She described the Expo as an extraordinary global platform “through which the world is sharing a story of solidarity, humanity, renewed hope and unbowed optimism”.

Ms Al Hashimy also invited the BIE’s 170 member states to visit the UAE before the six-month fair ends in March next year.

“Let’s make these days count for ourselves, for our families, for our communities and countries and our bright future,” she said.

