Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets President of Rwanda at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai has held talks with the president of Rwanda at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed and President Paul Kagame, who is on a working visit to the UAE, discussed ways for the nations to work closer together across the private sector, particularly in trade.

The two leaders highlighted the robust partnerships already in place, including in technology, education, agriculture, sustainability, human development and investment.

Mr Kagame, who has served as Rwanda's president since 2000, congratulated the leadership and people of the UAE on the successful start to Expo 2020 Dubai and said he hoped his country's participation would be a springboard for future achievements.

He thanked the UAE for sending urgent medical aid to Rwanda to boost its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Mohammed praised Rwanda for the progress it has made on the international stage, which he said marked a new stage in its history.

The Ruler of Dubai was joined for the talks by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed was appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation and director general of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Mr Kagame on Saturday met Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, at Al Shati Palace in the capital.

State news agency Wam said Sheikh Mohamed stressed the importance the UAE places on relations with Rwanda and the African continent more broadly, including the need for joint action, investment opportunities and prosperity and peace for all.