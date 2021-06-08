UAE weather: Fair and hot with a chance of rain

Temperatures will reach 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai today

The weather will be fair and warm with a chance of rain on Tuesday. The National
The weather will be fair and hot, with some low clouds that may bring rain in the afternoon.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times westward.

Conditions will be moderate, becoming rough at times westward by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

It will feel humid by night and into Wednesday morning with a probability of mist forming over some northern areas.

Updated: June 8, 2021 08:23 AM

