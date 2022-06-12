Abu Dhabi fog warning for Monday morning drivers

Motorists are being advised to follow speed limits on information boards

Fog over downtown Abu Dhabi. Tim Knowles / The National
Soraya Ebrahimi
Jun 12, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Abu Dhabi Police have issued a warning to drivers on Monday morning over reduced visibility caused by fog.

Drivers are being urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards to help them stay safe.

When the fog clears, the weather will be fair with some clouds appearing eastwards, which may bring light rain. Temperatures are also expected to gradually increase.

South-easterly to north-easterly winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times to cause dust to blow about during the day.

READ MORE
Sand dunes can 'breathe', research carried out in Gulf desert shows

Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in the Oman Sea.

It will be humid at night and into Tuesday morning, with a chance of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas, especially westward.

Updated: June 13, 2022, 4:52 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL