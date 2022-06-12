Abu Dhabi fog warning for Monday morning drivers

Abu Dhabi Police have issued a warning to drivers on Monday morning over reduced visibility caused by fog.

Drivers are being urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards to help them stay safe.

Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

When the fog clears, the weather will be fair with some clouds appearing eastwards, which may bring light rain. Temperatures are also expected to gradually increase.

South-easterly to north-easterly winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times to cause dust to blow about during the day.

Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in the Oman Sea.

It will be humid at night and into Tuesday morning, with a chance of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas, especially westward.