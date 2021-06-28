Emirati teenager killed in Ras Al Khaimah road crash

A teenager was killed in a road accident in Ras Al Khaimah on Monday morning.

The emergency services were called to Khor Khwair Road after a driver swerved and lost control of his vehicle before it crashed into a roadside pole.

Ras Al Khaimah Police did not say if the deceased was the driver or a passenger in the vehicle.

The man was given first aid before being taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

His body was handed over to his family for burial, the force said.

Pictures released by police showed the car flipped on its roof.

An investigation into the cause of the incident has begun.

Police called on motorists to pay close attention when behind the wheel and to follow traffic rules.