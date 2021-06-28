Emirati teenager killed in Ras Al Khaimah road crash

Vehicle struck a pole on the Khor Khwair Road on Monday morning

Pictures released by police showed the car flipped on its roof. Courtesy: Ras Al Khaimah Police
Pictures released by police showed the car flipped on its roof. Courtesy: Ras Al Khaimah Police

A teenager was killed in a road accident in Ras Al Khaimah on Monday morning.

The emergency services were called to Khor Khwair Road after a driver swerved and lost control of his vehicle before it crashed into a roadside pole.

Ras Al Khaimah Police did not say if the deceased was the driver or a passenger in the vehicle.

The man was given first aid before being taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Read more

Road accidents, such as this one in Abu Dhabi, are a major fctor in the number of trauma-related deaths in the emirate. Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Police  Five dead in Abu Dhabi car crash

His body was handed over to his family for burial, the force said.

Pictures released by police showed the car flipped on its roof.

An investigation into the cause of the incident has begun.

Police called on motorists to pay close attention when behind the wheel and to follow traffic rules.

Updated: June 28, 2021 04:40 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
A qualified education consultant can help pupils select the right university and support their applications. Unsplash   Diggity Marketing/ Unsplash

UAE jobs: Top 10 side hustles to make extra income this summer

UAE
A man on a bike wears a mask to protect himself from Covid-19 in Bur Dubai. Regulations such as mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing rules have helped the UAE curb the spread of the coronavirus. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Highly contagious Delta variant accounts for one in three UAE cases

Health
Now United members Bailey May, left, and Nour Ardakani prepare for the group's cpncert in Louvre Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

How Louvre Abu Dhabi inspired Now United’s new concert: 'We have similar values'

Music
From left: Tamer Hosny, Myriam Fares, Assala and Hussain Al Jassmi will perform at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi as part of Eid Al Adha celebrations. Wam, Getty Images, Mawazine Festival

Eid Al Adha concerts in Abu Dhabi: Tamer Hosny, Hussain Al Jassmi and more

On Stage
India hosted the last edition of the T20 World Cup, which was won by the West Indies. Reuters

T20 World Cup to be moved to UAE over coronavirus situation in India

Cricket
Most Read