Emirates Red Crescent sends 60,000 vaccines to Socotra Governate in Yemen

The UAE has sent 60,000 vaccines to Socotra Govornate in Yemen to support local efforts to combat the pandemic.

Coordinated via the Emirates Red Crescent organisation (ERC) the shipment of doses aims to protect the elderly, vulnerable and those suffering from chronic diseases from contracting the Covid-19 virus.

The ERC is coordinating with health authorities in Socotra in order to deliver a free vaccination campaign at the Khalifa bin Zayed hospital.

The Socotra Governate will be the first the first in Yemen to offer vaccines to its residents.

The UAE has been supporting the Yemeni people, most notably Socotra’s residents, in a variety of ways, most notably the health sector.

As a result, the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed hospital was established in Socotra in 2012 to provide adequate health services.

The UAE’s health and humanitarian initiative also coincides with the work of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation to provide residents with basic services.