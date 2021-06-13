Tributes paid to Sharjah pupil who died after being hit by car

Tributes have poured in for a Year 5 pupil who died after being hit by a car in Sharjah.

Teachers at India International School fondly remembered Abdullah Zamir Kazi, 10 .

He was taken to hospital after the accident on May 24, but succumbed to injuries on Wednesday .

Teachers at the school said they were in shock and deeply saddened by the loss.

His death was a big shock to the school. He was a very sweet child Manju Reji, India International School

Jilphy Susan, who taught Abdullah in Year 3 , remembered him as a teacher's pet.

"He was very quiet and co-operative. He never missed any assignments," Ms Susan said.

"He was active in academics and was one of the sweetest children.

"We were in shock when we got this news."

Abdullah had gone out to buy school supplies at a shop near his house when he was hit by the car.

He suffered head injuries .

The school’s principal Manju Reji described Abdullah as a quiet and disciplined child.

"His death was a big shock to the school," she said.

"He was a very cute and sweet child."

She said Abdullah's older brother and younger sister also study at the school.

The pupil's family is from Mumbai, India.

The school directors and principal visited them to offer their condolences.

"We are there to support them. God give them strength to bear the loss," she said.

The school also offered condolences to the family on social media.

The post had more than 1,300 comments as people sent messages to the family.

"We miss him so much,” said Ahmar Fatima, Abdullah's class teacher last year.

"He was a very active and cheerful child. He was a team player and was very good at sports."

Abdullah was especially interested in football.

Ms Fatima said she did not get a chance to know Abdullah face-to-face but interacted with him in online lessons.

"It’s difficult accepting this, it seems surreal. It’s a great loss," she said.

She said pupils in the class were extremely sad to hear about Abdullah’s death.

"It is a real loss for us,” said Shan Mathew, Abdullah's English teacher.

"He was very active in the class and was a smart child.

"Whenever I asked a question, he was ready to answer."