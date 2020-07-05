Coronavirus: Dubai pupils to wear masks during lessons and seats must be 1.5 metres apart when schools reopen

na29 JUN dubai jumeirah school 01 The first thermal gate has been installed at the school that can measure the temperature of hundreds of children passing through it quickly. Courtesy: Jumeira Baccalaureate School (xyz)

Dubai's private schools regulator has released a raft of safety measures to be enforced before classrooms welcome back pupils this September.

The extensive strategy, announced by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, calls for teachers and children aged six and above to wear masks at all times, except when eating or playing, to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Children must be seated 1.5 metres apart in classrooms, in line with physical-distancing practices.

Schools will be allowed to set classroom sizes as long as they are able to keep minimum distance between the seats.

Pupils will not change classrooms between lessons, instead teachers will move between the school building to teach lessons. The move aims to avoid crowding in halls as hundreds of children file in and out of classrooms.

There will be no buffets served in classrooms and physical education (PE) lessons must focus on sporting activities which do not require physical interaction.

No swimming lessons will be held.

Head teachers will decide on time pupils need to spend in school. An early plan had suggested the authorities may impose a work/home study split of 70/30.

Schools closed their doors in March as part of restrictions imposed across the Emirates in the face of the pandemic.

Abu Dhabi's school regulator has released safety protocols ahead of the planned reopening of schools in September. Courtesy: Getty Images

Teachers and pupils instead adopted remote learning to complete the school year.

Last month, the Ministry of Education announced plans to reopen schools in time for September, as long as safety guidelines were in place.

Comprehensive safety procedures also include:

Mandatory thermal screening at the entrance of schools

Temperature scanning for children taking the bus to school

Banning anybody with a body temperature exceeding 37.5°C from entering school premises

Allowing one family member or a guardian to enter the premises for drop off or pick up

Staggered pupil entry and exit plan to avoid overcrowding at school gates

How to tackle a suspected Covid-19 case:

Class teachers will be responsible for referring pupils who have Covid-19 symptoms – including a cough, body aches, fatigue, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, diarrhoea and nausea, and headache – to the school nurse for further screening

If a child or staff member begin to show symptoms of Covid-19 while at school, they will be isolated instantly

The child's parent or guardian will be notified immediately and the patient will be taken to hospital

The pupil would not be allowed to return to school until a PCR result is obtained. If the result is negative but there remains a risk that it may be a Covid-19 case, the patient will be asked to quarantine for 14 days. If the result is negative and doctors say it is not a probable Covid-19 case, the child will be allowed to return to school provided there are no symptoms.

If a pupil tests positive for Covid-19, contact tracing will be carried out, including teachers and classmates of the pupils, which may mean anyone who spent more than 15 minutes in a proximity of two metres with the patient, from the day of the onset of symptoms, or the day of the positive PCR test, will need to quarantine for 14 days

In case of Covid-19 emergency, the school must follow their guidelines for emergencies set by the qualified school nurse or doctor.

The person in charge of health and safety should ensure the child is accompanied by an adult wearing protective gear when taken home or to the hospital

If staff, guests, or pupils are found with Covid-19, they cannot return to school until they are granted a clearance certificate by the Dubai Health Authority

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

