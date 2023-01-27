Abu Dhabi’s free coding school has 800 places available

42 Abu Dhabi, the city's tuition-free coding school, has 800 places available for its next session this year.

Students can join its 25-day coding boot camp — Piscine — the first of which will be held on February 20.

Marcos Muller Habig, acting chief executive of the school, said candidates can expect to "enhance their critical thinking and 21st century skills".

"Hosting the Piscine will grant all candidates the opportunity to unleash the passion within and shape the world that they live in, through technology."

Students who complete the Piscine can study at the school for a period of three to five years.

They learn all aspects of coding in a flexible curriculum at their own pace.

Graduates who complete mastery and final internship levels are highly sought-after.

Between October 2020 and 2022, the school received 31,000 applications for its sought-after places.

With no classrooms or teachers, students can attend the forward-thinking school free of charge.

Students sharpen their programming skills through internships, projects, games and peer-to-peer learning.

The centre has attracted applicants from diverse backgrounds, including oil and gas engineers, university professors, schoolteachers, flight attendants and even a DJ.

How difficult is it to get a place?

Applying to 42 Abu Dhabi is a three-step process. Interested candidates can register on the school's website and take a pre-selection test to evaluate their skills through logic and memory games.

Successful candidates are invited to attend a check-in, which is an hour-long virtual session that provides details about the test, curriculum and student life.

Following this, candidates are invited to join the Piscine, a comprehensive 25-day programme, designed to test aptitude in computer programming, motivation, endurance, and commitment.

To pass the Piscine and enrol in 42 Abu Dhabi’s programme, candidates need to commit time over 25 days to fully grasp the 42-Abu Dhabi learning technique. Once the candidates successfully pass the Piscine, they will be able to join 42 Abu Dhabi’s coding programme.

Who can apply?

42 Abu Dhabi is open to anyone aged 18 and above who has a high school certificate.

Candidates do not require previous coding experience or academic qualifications.

People looking for work across all industries with an interest in upskilling or re-skilling are encouraged to apply irrespective of coding experience.

There is no upper age limit, and a high school certificate and a minimum age of 18 years old are the only requirements.