Cyber crimes in Dubai nearly double in 2012

DUBAI // More than 1,400 cybercrime cases were recorded in the emirate last year, almost double that of the previous year.

“There were 588 cases of electronic crime cases in 2011, 792 cases in 2012, and the number has increased to 1,419 last year,” said Col Mohammed Al Razouki, deputy director of Dubai Police’s Criminal Investigation Department of Police Affairs.

“The reason for this increase is because more and more people are signing up to social network sites and using the internet.”

The statistics were revealed at the launch of a campaign, running until May 15, to raise awareness of potential online dangers. Cases last year included people who lost money, as well as defamation on social-networking sites.

“Most users of the World Wide Web don’t take security measures to protect their accounts, something that leaves them vulnerable to exploitation,” said Col Al Razouki.

“We want to focus on youth because they are the most vulnerable in such cases,” added Col Jassem Mirza, the force’s director of security awareness. “The internet is something positive, but it also has a negative side.”

dmoukhallati@thenational.ae

