Five times the UAE caught international crime lords in the past year

Bouchibi, 39, used forged identification to evade detection, but Dubai police used artificial intelligence technology to track him down.
French detectives had only an image of Mr Bouchibi from more than 20 years ago.
Nevertheless, Dubai Police analysed pictures and videos of the suspect, and worked out his whereabouts.
Bouchibi, was involved in drug trafficking and smuggling operations across Europe with an estimated annual street value of €70 million ($82.6m).
He was tried in a French court in 2015 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
2. Ramon Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi
Nigerian Ramon Abbas, known as Hushpuppi, is a social media celebrity with millions of followers.
The erstwhile influencer often posted photographs while posing in front of luxury cars or while boarding private jets, until 2020, when he was extradited to the US after being arrested during a raid in Dubai in June.
Mr Abbas allegedly conspired to launder hundreds of millions of dollars from "business email compromise" frauds and other scams.
He and a partner were also accused of plotting to steal £100 million ($140 million) from an unnamed football club in the English Premier League.
US officials reported in February 2021 that Mr Abbas allegedly helped North Korean hackers launder money stolen from a Maltese bank.
Mr Abbas is in US custody awaiting trial.
3. Amir Faten Mekky
Amir Faten Mekky, an international gang leader wanted by Interpol, was arrested in Dubai in June 2020.
The Danish crime boss was arrested during a sting operation.
Special forces raided his residence after he was pictured discarding rubbish outside his home.
Mr Mekky is wanted by Spanish authorities for two murders and a series of arson attacks.
He is also associated with one of the world's most notorious international criminals, Radwan Al Taghi, the head of the Angels of Death gang, who was arrested in Dubai in December 2019 and handed over to the Netherlands.
Mr Mekky was further alleged to be a central figure in the underworld in Malmo, a city in the south of Swedenk.
In a sting operation, #Dubai’s security officials arrested Amir Faten Mekky, a Danish national, on the evening of Wednesday 3 June 2020. Mekky is the leader of one of the most dangerous international crime rings. pic.twitter.com/98lHlyWBqH