Coronavirus: Dubai resident who lost his business due to Covid-19 wins legal ruling to end tenancy contract early

A Dubai resident left unable to pay his rent won a legal case allowing him to break his tenancy contract without incurring a penalty.
The Rental Dispute Settlement Centre, the judicial arm of the Dubai Land Department, cited the tenant's "exceptional circumstances" when delivering its verdict.
The disputed property is a commercial premises – but experts said the ruling offers hope to others facing financial troubles, including tenants in residential buildings.
In its ruling on June 7, the centre instructed the landlord to return two of four rent cheques paid by the tenant.
The landlord was asked to return the July and October rent cheques, each for Dh25,656, to the tenant who ran a healthcare business that suffered during the coronavirus outbreak.
The tenant also did not need to pay a penalty, typically two months' rent, after he requested early termination of a one-year lease on a commercial property in a building in the Sufouh district near Dubai Knowledge Village.
The lease signed on January 5, 2020 was due to end in January next year.
The tenant, who cannot be identified due to confidentiality clauses, filed the case in April saying he could no longer pay the rent because healthcare services he provided to the elderly and the young in their homes were affected by the pandemic.
The Rent Committee ruling allowed the landlord to keep the first two rent cheques.
“The termination of the claimant is an event of emergency circumstances, which the claimant cannot mitigate nor predict," the judgment stated.
"The lease has become burdensome to the tenant to the extent that it is impossible to continue with the lease agreement.”
Op 16 06 Emirates Global Aviation An official operates a temperature screening point at Dubai International Airport while wearing a mask.
Wael El Tounsy, head of real estate dispute resolution at Baker & McKenzie Habib Al Mulla, who represented the tenant, said the government’s rent centre relied on Article 795 of the UAE Civil Code.
He described the judgment as significant since it acknowledged termination of business and employment met the “exceptional circumstances” criteria as per UAE law.
“Article 794 stipulates a party can seek termination of the lease as a result of emergency circumstances that are related to this party,” Mr El Tounsy said.
“The RDC has decided to terminate the lease and refund the cheques for the pending period from July 5, 2020 until January 5, 2021.”
Mr El Tounsy said the tenant submitted all correspondence and emails showing his clients cancelled contracts.
“We told the court that the 'force majeure' principle could be applied since a critical situation was caused due to the coronavirus pandemic due to which all his customers did not want anyone from outside coming into their homes.
University graduates wearing face masks take a selfie during their graduation ceremony at Wuhan University in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.
“He lost all deals signed because people were afraid of the coronavirus. Force majeure in law is something you cannot anticipate and cannot avoid.”
The authorities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in March halted evictions for two months for tenants struggling to pay rent.
However, by law, a landlord has the right to claim compensation of two or three months' rent if a tenant breaches a lease agreement.
Since landlords hold cheques given in advance by tenants, residents have worried about facing court cases if owners bank cheques that subsequently bounce due to a lack of funds.
Tenants are generally guided to appeal for compassion from landlords instead of going to court.
Mr El Tounsy said the rent centre assessed each case based on the circumstances of the tenant and landlord.
“The judges look at this case-by-case and not every situation is the same,” he said.
“The judge may not have issued this order if the person had enough time to find the money to make the payment or find another job.”
Keren Bobker, an independent financial adviser with Holborn Assets and columnist for The National, said it was an important ruling showing that Dubai's Real Estate Regulatory Agency would help tenants in need.
"These are unusual times, so it is good that steps are being taken to assist people with genuine difficulties," she said.
“Many people have lost their jobs and a significant number of those have been on a reduced salary for a while so having to pay a substantial penalty is just not affordable for everyone.”
She supported fewer penalties in new lease agreements.
“Certainly it would be fair to have a clause that states that there are no financial penalties if someone wants to break a lease due to redundancy and financial problems,” Ms Bobker said.
“It would be good to see more options in the standard rental clauses that can be agreed by both parties.”
The Land Department did not responded to requests for comment.
Some developers announced rent waivers over the past few months.
Wasl Asset Management announced in April that it would defer lease payments for residential and commercial units by three to six months.
This was in response to a directive from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to extend assistance to all segments of society dealing with challenges during the pandemic.
Dubai World Trade Centre Authority announced a rent holiday from April to September to retail tenants in the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre and One Central and a three-month rent waiver from April to commercial tenants.
Bantamweight Hamza Bougamza (MAR) v Jalal Al Daaja (JOR)
Catchweight 67kg Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) v Fouad Mesdari (ALG)
Lighweight Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) v Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR)
Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) v Yazid Chouchane (ALG)
Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) v Badreddine Diani (MAR)
Catchweight 78kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Adnan Bushashy (ALG)
Middleweight Sallaheddine Dekhissi (MAR) v Abdel Emam (EGY)
Catchweight 65kg Rachid Hazoume (MAR) v Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG)
Lighweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Azouz Anwar (EGY)
Catchweight 79kg Omar Hussein (PAL) v Souhil Tahiri (ALG)
Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Laid Zerhouni (ALG)
A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed.
One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C.
A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy.
Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four.
Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.
Uefa Champioons League semi-final:
First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2
Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)
Name: Peter Dicce
Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics
Favourite sport: soccer
Favourite team: Bayern Munich
Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer
Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates
Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999
2289 – Dh10
2252 – Dh 50
6025 – Dh20
6027 – Dh 100
6026 – Dh 200
Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg
Bayern Munich v Real Madrid
When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)
Where: Allianz Arena, Munich
Live: BeIN Sports HD
Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
Southampton 0
Arsenal 2 (Nketiah 20', Willock 87')
Red card: Jack Stephens (Southampton)
Man of the match: Rob Holding (Arsenal)
Essam Al Tamimi: The UAE’s new company law explained
1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details
2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet
3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details
4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure
5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties
6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies
7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately
Best bowling figures: 6-14 – Sohail Tanvir (for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in 2008)
Best average: 16.36 – Andrew Tye
Best economy rate: 6.53 – Sunil Narine
Best strike-rate: 12.83 – Andrew Tye
Best strike-rate in an innings: 1.50 – Suresh Raina (for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2011)
Most runs conceded in an innings: 70 – Basil Thampi (for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018)
Most hat-tricks: 3 – Amit Mishra
Most dot-balls: 1,128 – Harbhajan Singh
Most maiden overs bowled: 14 – Praveen Kumar
Most four-wicket hauls: 6 – Sunil Narine
Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district
Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school
Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family
His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people
Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned
Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates
Date started: May 2018
Founder: Pir Arkam
Based: Dubai
Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)
Staff: 18
Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group
Editorial: The case for repatriating ISIS Europeans
Jamie Prentis: Alleged ISIS member living off benefits in the UK
Sholto Byrnes: Neither Shamima Begum nor Sajid Javid should be above the law
North Pole stats
Distance covered: 160km
Temperature: -40°C
Weight of equipment: 45kg
Altitude (metres above sea level): 0
Terrain: Ice rock
South Pole stats
Distance covered: 130km
Temperature: -50°C
Weight of equipment: 50kg
Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300
Terrain: Flat ice
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
