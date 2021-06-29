Abu Dhabi park-goers kept cool with refreshing mist system

An Abu Dhabi park has been installed with a refreshing mist spray to keep walkers cool.

The system at Mohamed bin Zayed City Public Park was rolled out for a trial this summer, which has already seen temperatures hit the mid-forties.

Four different misting systems are being trialled.

The city's municipality will ask residents if the system works and if it should be introduced more widely.

Sensors control the flow of mist so that they waste as little water as possible, officials said.

Misters work by evaporative cooling, a natural process that happens when water evaporates in warm air. The finer the mist, the more effectively it can cool the area around it.