Abu Dhabi fund passes $25m milestone in supporting endangered species

The Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund has now supported projects to the tune of $25 million, instigating the rediscovery of 1,678 species and sub species.

This year alone, the fund has supported 183 conservation projects in about 65 countries, targeting some of the world’s most threatened species.

One example is the Emirati leaf-toed gecko – Asaccus caudivolvulus – that was thought to be on the cusp of extinction.

But an expedition revealed 52 of the critically-endangered geckos are still present on the UAE’s east coast despite heavy development in the area.

In a project supported by the fund, the find was announced in September and raised hopes for the survival of the threatened species.

Razan Al Mubarak, Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund managing director, told the Cop28 climate summit in Dubai that the fund had made a difference globally. Cop28 via Getty Images

At the time, Nicolas Heard, acting director general of the fund, said the rediscovery of a species thought to be extinct was a “a relief and a boost to anyone who loves nature and the web of biodiversity”.

The gecko was among the 2,700 vital conservation projects backed globally by the fund since it was launched in 2008 by President Sheikh Mohamed, who at the time was Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

"When the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund awarded the first round of grants in June 2009, we knew there was demand for accessible and pragmatic financing to support locally appropriate species conservation projects," Razan Al Mubarak, the fund's managing director, told The National.

"But little did we know at the time that $25 million later, and after over 2,700 grants to support the conservation of almost 2,000 different threatened species, the support from the fund would have covered so much ground in terms of geography, different conservation actions and capacity development," she said.

Emirati leaf-toed gecko An Emirati leaf-toed gecko found during the 2022 expedition. Photo: Bernat Burriel / Institute of Evolutionary Biology

The fund's work is ever more important. A United Nations-backed report in 2019 found that about one million animal and plant species are now threatened with extinction, many within decades. But it is thought the true figure is higher.

Its numerous projects include assessing threats to Pakistan's fishing cat, currently struggling because of a decline in wetlands. It also supported a project to establish nest protection for the extremely rare cherry-throated tanager bird in Brazil while completing an island-wide survey and developing monitoring techniques for the critically-endangered tamaraw in the island of Mindoro, Philippines.

One of the first grants in 2009 was to support research and conservation of the endangered Egyptian tortoise in the country’s north Sinai region.

“The funding is instrumental in driving a comprehensive conservation programme aimed at safeguarding the Egyptian tortoise and its habitat,” said Basem Motwaly, graduate assistant at the biology department at Missouri State University, who was awarded the grants.

Mr Motwaly said the project involved engaging closely with local communities and is more than just a “financial contribution”.

“It represents an investment in the future of the Egyptian tortoise and the ecosystems it inhabits. By emphasising the photo-identification aspect, the funding contributes to a deeper understanding of the tortoise population and aids in implementing targeted conservation measures.”

The fund offers financing to practical projects that help conserve species of animals, plants or fungi.

It provides individual grants of up to $25,000 (Dh91,812).

"We are hopeful that with increased funding available, and in partnership with other organisations, the fund can reach the $50 million milestone very soon to help address the biodiversity crisis our planet is facing," Ms Al Mubarak said.

