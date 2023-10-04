Big Ticket winner: Indian driver scoops life-changing Dh15m

An Indian man and his friends have won Dh15 million in this week's Big Ticket draw.

Qatar resident Mujeeb Thekke Mattieri works as a driver at Bank Audi and has been buying up to three Big Tickets every month with a group of 12 friends for the past two years in the hopes of winning the grand prize.

The Indian citizen, who has been living in Qatar for the past eight years, was overjoyed and said he screamed with excitement along with his friends when Big Ticket representatives called to inform him of his win.

Also celebrating was UAE resident Sharon Francisco Cabello, who took home a new Jeep Rubicon in the Dream Car draw.

It's the second time the Filipino has won with Big Ticket, having won a new BMW last August.

Ms Cabello, who has been in the UAE since 2014, now lives in Abu Dhabi and works as a procurement assistant at a hedge company.

She said she has been buying Big Ticket and Dream Car raffle entries for six years with a group of five family members.

"The first time I won, we sold the car for over Dh300,000 [$81,677] and I used my portion of the winnings to build my home in the Philippines," she said in a statement.

"The rest of the cash earnings were distributed among my family members."

Ms Cabello said this time she will be using the cash she makes from selling the car for her son's education and to invest in a new business opportunity.

READ MORE School bus driver scoops Dh100,000 in Big Ticket draw

Nine other winners of British, Indian and Sri Lankan nationalities were also announced, each taking home various cash prizes with a combined total of more than Dh500,000.

The Big Ticket was established in 1992 with an initial first prize of Dh35 million.

A school bus driver in Abu Dhabi and his friends won Dh100,000 in September's Big Ticket draw.

Riyas Parambathkandy, 45, had been participating in the raffle with 15 others since 2008 and it was their second big win.

In 2012, the group's lucky ticket won each member a share of Dh40,000.